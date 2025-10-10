Peter Thiel's Call: Averting an Antichrist Through Wealth
Billionaire Peter Thiel, concerned about a future 'Antichrist', advised Elon Musk to withdraw from the Giving Pledge, fearing wealth would fund left-wing causes chosen by Bill Gates. Thiel's theological insights discuss curbing an Antichrist who could lead to loss of freedoms and halt future innovations.
Venture capitalist Peter Thiel has made headlines once more, urging Elon Musk to reconsider his commitment to the Giving Pledge. Thiel expressed concerns that such wealth would ultimately fund causes picked by Bill Gates, sparking a debate on the role of philanthropy in politics.
Thiel's warnings came during a lecture series where he delved into his fears of a potential 'Antichrist,' a figure he imagines could lead to a one-world government by leveraging global crises. He believes this could constrain freedoms and innovation.
Thiel's theological views intersect with his political and economic ideas, stirring discussions on how billionaires can shape the world's future. His remarks also imply that controlling great wealth could counteract an 'Antichrist' figure, an idea tied to the technological prowess of San Francisco.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown in Kashmir: Wealth of Deputy District Officer Under Scrutiny
Lok Sabha Speaker Advocates Ethical AI and Digital Inclusions at Commonwealth Meet
Ayyanna Patrudu Highlights India's Democratic Strength at Commonwealth Conference
Pope Leo XIV's Call for Social Justice: Echoes of Francis amid Wealth Disparities
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fitness, Family, and Changing Views on Wealth