Left Menu

Peter Thiel's Call: Averting an Antichrist Through Wealth

Billionaire Peter Thiel, concerned about a future 'Antichrist', advised Elon Musk to withdraw from the Giving Pledge, fearing wealth would fund left-wing causes chosen by Bill Gates. Thiel's theological insights discuss curbing an Antichrist who could lead to loss of freedoms and halt future innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:42 IST
Peter Thiel's Call: Averting an Antichrist Through Wealth
Peter Thiel

Venture capitalist Peter Thiel has made headlines once more, urging Elon Musk to reconsider his commitment to the Giving Pledge. Thiel expressed concerns that such wealth would ultimately fund causes picked by Bill Gates, sparking a debate on the role of philanthropy in politics.

Thiel's warnings came during a lecture series where he delved into his fears of a potential 'Antichrist,' a figure he imagines could lead to a one-world government by leveraging global crises. He believes this could constrain freedoms and innovation.

Thiel's theological views intersect with his political and economic ideas, stirring discussions on how billionaires can shape the world's future. His remarks also imply that controlling great wealth could counteract an 'Antichrist' figure, an idea tied to the technological prowess of San Francisco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines
2
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
3
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global
4
Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025