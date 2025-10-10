Arrest in Dalit Lynching Case Sparks Political Uproar
The main accused in the lynching of a Dalit man in Raebareli was arrested after being injured in a police encounter. The arrest has increased the total to 12, with more suspects being sought. The incident has sparked political backlash, with opposition parties criticizing the state's law and order.
In a significant development in the lynching case of a Dalit man in Raebareli, the key accused was apprehended following a police encounter. Known as Deepak Agrahari, the accused was injured in the leg after exchanging fire with the pursuing officers.
This arrest brings the total number of individuals detained in connection with the crime to 12, though authorities are still searching for an additional 10 to 15 suspects, as stated by police officials.
The incident has ignited a political storm, with the opposition targeting the ruling BJP over the law and order in the state, while officials have suspended five police personnel for their inadequate response.
