India Reopens Embassy, Navigates Diplomatic Tightrope with Taliban

India has upgraded its diplomatic ties with the Taliban administration by announcing the reopening of its embassy in Kabul, which was closed after the Taliban seized power in 2021. The move signals India's attempt to strengthen regional relations amid tensions with Pakistan and concerns over China's influence in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India took a significant diplomatic step on Friday by announcing the reopening of its embassy in Kabul, which had been closed since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021. This decision aims to boost engagement with the Taliban administration, despite the group's ongoing diplomatic isolation.

The move comes in the backdrop of deteriorating relations with neighboring Pakistan and concerns about China's growing influence in Afghanistan, as explained by Harsh Pant, a foreign policy expert. While New Delhi does not officially recognize the Taliban government, its pragmatism drives continued dialogue, signaling a new chapter in India-Afghanistan relations.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, marking the first official visit by a Taliban leader to India since 2021. Meanwhile, Muttaqi emphasized Afghanistan's non-aggression stance and reiterated hopes for expanded engagement with India. As part of this diplomatic recalibration, India plans to upgrade its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy.

