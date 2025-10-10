Tragic Death in Bhopal: BTech Student's Encounter with Police
A 22-year-old BTech student, Udit Gaayke, died after an alleged violent encounter with police in Bhopal. A video clip shows police officers beating him. His friends mention a demand for money to stop the assault. Two constables have been suspended pending an investigation and post-mortem results.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bhopal as a 22-year-old BTech student, Udit Gaayke, succumbed to injuries following an alleged beating by police personnel on Friday. The shocking event was partially captured on video, showing a policeman holding Gaayke while another beat him with a stick.
Authorities have moved swiftly in response to the incident, with constables Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya suspended and a thorough investigation launched pending the post-mortem report. Bhopal Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Singh indicated further actions will be guided by the forensic findings.
The incident reportedly occurred while Gaayke was returning home after a party. Friends accompanying him claimed the police demanded a bribe to stop the assault. Current investigations involve statements from Gaayke's family, while his parents work in Bhopal, and his brother-in-law holds a police position in Balaghat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Hawala Money Heist
Madhya Pradesh Cops Suspended in Hawala Money Heist
Relief in Madhya Pradesh: Over 200 Children Prescribed Coldrif Syrup Found Safe
Madhya Pradesh: India's New Business Powerhouse
Tamil Nadu Pharma Owner Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Crackdown on Cough Syrup Tragedy