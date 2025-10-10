From Markets to Medicine: Breaking News Highlights
Current health news briefs highlight MercadoLibre's entry into Brazil's online medicine market, NYC's lawsuit against social media firms for addicting children, the toxic declaration of Indian cough syrups, and a key vaccine panel delay in the US. Additionally, major mergers, acquisitions, and business shifts make headlines.
MercadoLibre, a prominent e-commerce firm, plans to explore Brazil's substantial online pharmaceutical market, following a strategic acquisition. Although operational in several Latin American countries, Brazil represents a new venture for the company.
Meanwhile, New York City has launched a legal action against major social media giants, accusing them of causing a child mental health crisis through their addictive platforms.
In other news, India has deemed certain cough syrups toxic amid child fatalities, highlighting regulatory issues. This follows scrutiny from global bodies, urging stringent quality control measures in the pharmaceutical sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
