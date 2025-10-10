Left Menu

Digital Warfare: Poland Under Siege from Cyber Threats

Poland faces increasing cyberattacks, notably from Russian actors, targeting critical infrastructure. Military intelligence reports a rise in Russian cyber resource allocation against Poland, with incidents reaching thousands daily. The focus of attacks is expanding from water systems to energy, amid false claims and misinformation campaigns.

The digital realm in Poland is experiencing heightened tension as cyberattacks, particularly from Russian actors, intensify against its critical infrastructure. Reports indicate a significant escalation in Russia's cyber resource deployment against Poland this year.

Of the 170,000 cyber incidents recorded in the first nine months, a substantial portion is linked to Russian aggression, as well as financially driven cybercrimes. Polish officials reveal that they handle numerous daily incidents that pose severe threats to national security, with the energy sector now becoming a prominent target.

Despite the gravity of these events, exact figures and detailed methods of Russian cyber operations remain undisclosed by Polish intelligence. Russia continues to deny these allegations, while Poland, a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, stands as a primary focus for Russia's cyber warfare among NATO countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

