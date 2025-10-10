TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, was found guilty on Friday at London's Southwark Crown Court of issuing a death threat against Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party, via a TikTok video.

The court learned that Khan posted a video in which he mimicked gunfire while issuing a menacing message to Farage, who testified that the video left him 'genuinely worried'. Khan will face sentencing next week.

Khan admitted to entering Britain illegally and claimed his posts were non-serious, portraying a fictional character. Despite his defense, the jury convicted him, questioning the impact of social media threats on public figures' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)