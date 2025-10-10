Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Notorious Aide DK Rao in High-Profile Extortion Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch made headlines on Friday by arresting DK Rao, a prominent associate of the notorious gangster Chhota Rajan, along with two accomplices. The trio faces serious charges of extortion and threats linked to a high-profile financial dispute.

According to authorities, Rao was apprehended outside the sessions court in southern Mumbai after attending a hearing. His associates, Anil Sing and Mimit Ghuta, were also taken into custody following allegations that they were involved in pressuring a complainant over an unsettled Rs 1.5 crore with a builder.

This is not Rao's first run-in with the law. Earlier in January, he and six others were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 2.5 crore from a hotelier in the western city suburbs. The ongoing legal proceedings cast a spotlight on the criminal underworld's reach and influence in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)