UN Secures Approval for Aid Delivery to Gaza

Israel has authorized the United Nations to begin its crucial aid operations into the Gaza Strip starting this Sunday, a UN official revealed under the condition of anonymity.

A substantial amount of aid, totaling 170,000 metric tons, is positioned in neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt, ready to be dispatched once operations commence. This development marks a significant step forward in addressing the dire humanitarian needs in the region.

According to UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, recent efforts had fallen short, delivering only 20% of the necessary aid to the Gaza Strip in past months. This new approval is therefore seen as an essential move to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)