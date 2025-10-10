UN Secures Approval for Aid Delivery to Gaza
Israel has allowed the United Nations to commence aid delivery into Gaza. This operation will start Sunday, involving 170,000 metric tons of supplies positioned in Jordan and Egypt. Recently, only a fraction of needed aid reached Gaza, according to the UN's Tom Fletcher.
Israel has authorized the United Nations to begin its crucial aid operations into the Gaza Strip starting this Sunday, a UN official revealed under the condition of anonymity.
A substantial amount of aid, totaling 170,000 metric tons, is positioned in neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt, ready to be dispatched once operations commence. This development marks a significant step forward in addressing the dire humanitarian needs in the region.
According to UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, recent efforts had fallen short, delivering only 20% of the necessary aid to the Gaza Strip in past months. This new approval is therefore seen as an essential move to alleviate the ongoing crisis.
