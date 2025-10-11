Vegetable Vendor Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempted Murder in Dog-Related Dispute

In a significant legal decision, the sessions court in Thane city, Maharashtra, has sentenced a vegetable vendor to a decade in prison. The ruling comes after Ramesh Vasant Dalvi was found guilty of attempting to murder his neighbor, Ravishankar Pandit, following an argument related to an accident involving Pandit's son and Dalvi's dog.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge R S Bhakare delivered the verdict, highlighting the severity of the offense under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The incident, which occurred in Yeoor in 2011, saw Dalvi brutally attacking Pandit with an axe, causing serious head injuries.

Despite Dalvi's lack of previous criminal behavior and his status as his family's sole breadwinner, the court emphasized the need for a stringent punishment. Judge Bhakare stated, "Lawbreakers need to be dealt with deterrently," reinforcing the court's decision to impose both incarceration and a fine of Rs 3,000.

