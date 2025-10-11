Left Menu

Vegetable Vendor Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempted Murder in Dog-Related Dispute

A sessions court in Thane, Maharashtra, sentenced a vegetable vendor, Ramesh Vasant Dalvi, to 10 years in prison for attempting to murder his neighbor over an incident involving his dog. Despite having no prior criminal record, the gravity of the crime led to a severe sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:49 IST
Vegetable Vendor Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempted Murder in Dog-Related Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal decision, the sessions court in Thane city, Maharashtra, has sentenced a vegetable vendor to a decade in prison. The ruling comes after Ramesh Vasant Dalvi was found guilty of attempting to murder his neighbor, Ravishankar Pandit, following an argument related to an accident involving Pandit's son and Dalvi's dog.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge R S Bhakare delivered the verdict, highlighting the severity of the offense under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The incident, which occurred in Yeoor in 2011, saw Dalvi brutally attacking Pandit with an axe, causing serious head injuries.

Despite Dalvi's lack of previous criminal behavior and his status as his family's sole breadwinner, the court emphasized the need for a stringent punishment. Judge Bhakare stated, "Lawbreakers need to be dealt with deterrently," reinforcing the court's decision to impose both incarceration and a fine of Rs 3,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India
2
NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

 India
3
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
4
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025