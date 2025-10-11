Honoring a Braveheart: Assam Pays Tribute to Fallen CRPF Jawan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences following the tragic death of CRPF head constable Mahendra Laskar. Laskar, who hailed from Nagaon district, succumbed to injuries sustained in a series of IED blasts.

The fatal explosions occurred in Jharkhand's Saranda forest, with authorities suspecting the involvement of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) group, which was allegedly observing a 'resistance week' targeting security forces. Two other individuals were also injured in the incident.

In a statement from the Jharkhand Police Headquarters, it was confirmed that Laskar passed away during treatment at a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the nation's enduring gratitude for Laskar's supreme sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)