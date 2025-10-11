Tragedy of Caste-Based Discrimination: Senior IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

In a troubling incident that has stirred emotions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed his deep shock at the news of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide in Haryana.

Pointing to this tragedy as a reflection of the intense pressures faced by individuals due to caste discrimination, Reddy highlighted the officer's 'forced death' as indicative of broader societal issues.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of condemning such acts, warning that the ongoing harassment of oppressed communities threatens to undermine the core values of the Constitution, including equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)