Cybercriminal Nabbed in Manipur for Jharkhand Fraud

The Jharkhand Police have apprehended a cybercriminal from Manipur, involved in a significant financial fraud case, officials announced on Saturday.

The police action followed a detailed complaint filed at the Gumla police station by Amruudin Khan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, who reported a cyber fraud scheme draining Rs 8.45 lakh from his bank account.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Rs 10.75 lakh had been illicitly transferred from the victim's accounts. The accused, Lukram Dinesh Maitai, was identified, interrogated, and ultimately confessed to withdrawing Rs 8,00,000. Post-arrest, he was escorted back to Gumla and is now jailed as investigations continue.