Operation Golden Sweep: DRI Busts Major Gold Smuggling Syndicate

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a gold smuggling syndicate, seizing 10.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.58 crore. This major operation led to the arrest of 13 individuals at Mumbai's international airport, according to a statement from the finance ministry on Saturday.

Code-named 'Operation Golden Sweep,' this crackdown unveiled a complex network involving foreign nationals and airport staff. The syndicate smuggled 24-karat gold from Dubai via transit passengers, who concealed gold in wax capsules inside their bodies while flying through Mumbai to destinations like Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka.

Once in Mumbai, the smuggled gold was covertly transferred to complicit airport staff, who facilitated its removal from the premises. The operation was coordinated by masterminds stationed in Mumbai and Dubai, using a layered network of handlers and receivers.

