Operation Golden Sweep: DRI Busts Major Gold Smuggling Syndicate

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has dismantled a gold smuggling syndicate, seizing 10.5 kg of gold worth Rs 12.58 crore. Thirteen individuals, including foreign and local operatives, were arrested at Mumbai airport. The syndicate used transit passengers to smuggle gold concealed in wax capsules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:28 IST
Operation Golden Sweep: DRI Busts Major Gold Smuggling Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a gold smuggling syndicate, seizing 10.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.58 crore. This major operation led to the arrest of 13 individuals at Mumbai's international airport, according to a statement from the finance ministry on Saturday.

Code-named 'Operation Golden Sweep,' this crackdown unveiled a complex network involving foreign nationals and airport staff. The syndicate smuggled 24-karat gold from Dubai via transit passengers, who concealed gold in wax capsules inside their bodies while flying through Mumbai to destinations like Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka.

Once in Mumbai, the smuggled gold was covertly transferred to complicit airport staff, who facilitated its removal from the premises. The operation was coordinated by masterminds stationed in Mumbai and Dubai, using a layered network of handlers and receivers.

