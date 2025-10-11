Capture of Armed Fugitive Sparks Relief in Jharkhand
Md Irshad, a wanted criminal in several serious cases including murder, was captured by police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. He was apprehended in Kapali, and authorities recovered a loaded US-made pistol from him during the arrest. His capture alleviated local tensions.
A notorious criminal, Md Irshad, was apprehended in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, bringing relief to local residents.
Police acted on intelligence and arrested Irshad from Dangodih in Kapali on Friday night, recovering a loaded US-made pistol from his possession.
The suspect was wanted in four serious criminal cases, including murder, police reported.
