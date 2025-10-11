Left Menu

Capture of Armed Fugitive Sparks Relief in Jharkhand

Md Irshad, a wanted criminal in several serious cases including murder, was captured by police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. He was apprehended in Kapali, and authorities recovered a loaded US-made pistol from him during the arrest. His capture alleviated local tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:02 IST
Capture of Armed Fugitive Sparks Relief in Jharkhand
man
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal, Md Irshad, was apprehended in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, bringing relief to local residents.

Police acted on intelligence and arrested Irshad from Dangodih in Kapali on Friday night, recovering a loaded US-made pistol from his possession.

The suspect was wanted in four serious criminal cases, including murder, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
2
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
3
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
4
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025