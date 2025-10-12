Tragedy in Telangana: Tribal Woman's Death After Alleged Rape Sparks Investigation
A 33-year-old tribal woman, a mother of five in Telangana, died after allegedly being raped and found unconscious with head injuries. She was discovered by locals and reported to the police. Authorities have upgraded the initial case to murder and are investigating further, including examining CCTV footage for evidence.
A distressing incident unfolded in Medak district, Telangana, as a 33-year-old tribal woman succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged rape case. Local residents found her unconscious under a tree, with a severe head injury.
Despite being rushed to a hospital, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on the way to a facility in Hyderabad. The police had initially classified the incident as a case of rape and attempted murder, but following her death, it has now been reclassified as murder.
The police are also delving into reports of a possible gang-rape, examining CCTV footage to gather more evidence. The victim, a daily-wage labourer and mother to five children, had left her home for work before the tragic incident unfolded.
