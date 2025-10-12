Tragedy in Telangana: Tribal Woman's Death After Alleged Rape Sparks Investigation

A distressing incident unfolded in Medak district, Telangana, as a 33-year-old tribal woman succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged rape case. Local residents found her unconscious under a tree, with a severe head injury.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on the way to a facility in Hyderabad. The police had initially classified the incident as a case of rape and attempted murder, but following her death, it has now been reclassified as murder.

The police are also delving into reports of a possible gang-rape, examining CCTV footage to gather more evidence. The victim, a daily-wage labourer and mother to five children, had left her home for work before the tragic incident unfolded.