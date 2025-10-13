Turning Point for Peace: Hostages Released in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called for the recent release of hostages in Gaza to be a critical turning point in the pursuit of enduring peace in the region. Carney emphasized the need for all parties involved to adhere strictly to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the Prime Minister specifically urged for the continued withdrawal of Israeli troops and for substantial humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza without any delays. The ceasefire's success, he believes, hinges on maintaining these commitments.

Carney further stressed that the disarmament of the Hamas militant group is essential, calling for its exclusion from the governance of a future demilitarized Palestinian state as part of a pathway to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)