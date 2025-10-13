Left Menu

AIMPLB Initiates Waqf Help Desks Amid Portal Struggles

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is setting up Waqf Help Desks across states to assist with the registration of Waqf properties on the UMEED portal. This initiative follows complaints about the portal's inefficiency. The board is also seeking a more user-friendly system and has taken legal steps for deadline extensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:36 IST
AIMPLB Initiates Waqf Help Desks Amid Portal Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced the establishment of 'Waqf Help Desks' in each state to aid with the registration process of Waqf properties on the UMEED portal. This decision comes in response to numerous complaints regarding the portal's inefficiencies.

During a meeting chaired by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the board responded to frustrations from Waqf trustees who find the portal slow and demanding. A statement noted the system often crashes, and missing a document can halt progress.

Technical professionals and members of Muslim organizations will staff these help desks. Additionally, the AIMPLB has filed for a deadline extension with the Supreme Court. The board continues its efforts with the Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf campaign, gearing up for a significant public meeting in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

 India
2
Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries

Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries

 India
3
Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

 India
4
Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025