AIMPLB Initiates Waqf Help Desks Amid Portal Struggles

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced the establishment of 'Waqf Help Desks' in each state to aid with the registration process of Waqf properties on the UMEED portal. This decision comes in response to numerous complaints regarding the portal's inefficiencies.

During a meeting chaired by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the board responded to frustrations from Waqf trustees who find the portal slow and demanding. A statement noted the system often crashes, and missing a document can halt progress.

Technical professionals and members of Muslim organizations will staff these help desks. Additionally, the AIMPLB has filed for a deadline extension with the Supreme Court. The board continues its efforts with the Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf campaign, gearing up for a significant public meeting in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)