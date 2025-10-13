Left Menu

Leaders Unite: Coordinating Gaza's Ceasefire and Reconstruction

Egypt's president convened with leaders from France, Turkey, Qatar, and others to discuss strategies for implementing the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction. The discussions took place at an international summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, aiming to finalize an agreement for peace in the region.

In a crucial diplomatic effort, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi convened with key international leaders, including the presidents of France and Turkey, and Qatar's emir on Monday. The aim was to coordinate the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and spearhead reconstruction efforts within the enclave, according to a statement from Egypt's presidential office.

This significant meeting occurred on the sidelines of an international summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The summit's focus was to solidify an agreement aimed at ending ongoing hostilities in Gaza and establishing durable peace and development in the region.

The talks emphasize a concerted international effort to stabilize the area through collaborative leadership and comprehensive planning for Gaza's future peaceful coexistence and prosperity.

