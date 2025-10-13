Accidental Discharge Injures Police Officer in Jammu
Head Constable Sanjeev Kumar accidentally fired his service rifle while cleaning it at Gulshan ground in Jammu, suffering injuries. He was taken to Government Medical College hospital and is in stable condition.
A police officer in Jammu was injured on Monday in an accidental firearm discharge, authorities reported.
Head Constable Sanjeev Kumar was hurt after his service rifle accidentally fired during cleaning at his duty station at Gulshan ground.
He was promptly taken to Government Medical College hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, officials confirmed.
