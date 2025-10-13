Left Menu

Accidental Discharge Injures Police Officer in Jammu

Head Constable Sanjeev Kumar accidentally fired his service rifle while cleaning it at Gulshan ground in Jammu, suffering injuries. He was taken to Government Medical College hospital and is in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:50 IST
Accidental Discharge Injures Police Officer in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer in Jammu was injured on Monday in an accidental firearm discharge, authorities reported.

Head Constable Sanjeev Kumar was hurt after his service rifle accidentally fired during cleaning at his duty station at Gulshan ground.

He was promptly taken to Government Medical College hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025