Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Thane sessions court has denied bail to Shankar Patole, a civic official, and two associates in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case. Arrests involved Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau. The judge highlighted potential evidence tampering by Patole and stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the sophisticated nature of the alleged crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On October 10, Additional Sessions Judge SS Shinde denied them bail, emphasizing the necessity for a meticulous investigation into the complex financial machinations allegedly involved. Patole, suspended deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, was apprehended in a raid on October 1.

The court raised concerns about Patole's potential to manipulate evidence or influence witnesses, underlining his use of intermediaries, Omkar Gaikar and Sushant Surve, to avoid direct involvement. The case remains under detailed review for further financial irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

