EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

The European Union has begun funding a tribunal to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials for aggression against Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged other nations to support this initiative, emphasizing the importance of accountability for achieving peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The European Union has taken a significant step by initiating funding for a special tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

During a news conference in Kyiv, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the funding move alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Kallas called on other countries to contribute financially to support the tribunal's operations.

Responding to questions about U.S. missile support, Kallas stated that the decision to utilize such defense systems should be made by Ukraine, emphasizing the need for accountability in achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

