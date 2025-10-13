Deadly Attack in Mukondo: Rising Threat of ADF in Eastern Congo

In a devastating overnight assault, suspected rebels with links to the Islamic State killed 19 civilians in eastern Congo's village of Mukondo, officials reported. The incident highlights the growing instability in this mineral-rich area.

The attack, allegedly orchestrated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), saw assailants clad in uniforms resembling the Congolese army, a tactic that enabled them to gain villagers' trust before launching their brutal offensive. Witnesses reported the use of guns, knives, and clubs to carry out the massacre.

Local leaders and residents are gripped with fear as eight more people were injured and several homes destroyed. This violence further underscores the deteriorating security situation in the region, which has caught international attention due to escalated violence from rebel groups, including the Rwandan-backed M23. Efforts are underway to stabilize the area amidst growing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)