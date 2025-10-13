Left Menu

Deadly Attack in Mukondo: Rising Threat of ADF in Eastern Congo

In Mukondo, eastern Congo, suspected Islamic State-backed rebels killed 19 civilians in a night attack. The attackers, believed to be from the Allied Democratic Forces, wore military-like uniforms, allowing them to infiltrate the village. The assault deepens security concerns in this volatile, mineral-rich region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating overnight assault, suspected rebels with links to the Islamic State killed 19 civilians in eastern Congo's village of Mukondo, officials reported. The incident highlights the growing instability in this mineral-rich area.

The attack, allegedly orchestrated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), saw assailants clad in uniforms resembling the Congolese army, a tactic that enabled them to gain villagers' trust before launching their brutal offensive. Witnesses reported the use of guns, knives, and clubs to carry out the massacre.

Local leaders and residents are gripped with fear as eight more people were injured and several homes destroyed. This violence further underscores the deteriorating security situation in the region, which has caught international attention due to escalated violence from rebel groups, including the Rwandan-backed M23. Efforts are underway to stabilize the area amidst growing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

