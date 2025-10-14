Fadnavis Highlights Transparency Amidst IRCTC Scam Case Developments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for probity and transparency in public life, cautioning that failure in this regard comes with consequences. His comments came in the wake of charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and family in the IRCTC scam case.

Addressing the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasized the significance of the court's actions, suggesting that ample evidence exists against the accused. He stressed that maintaining transparency is crucial to avoid future repercussions.

On the matter of financial assistance to rain-affected farmers, Fadnavis confirmed that the distribution process has commenced but will take time. He confidently projected a clean sweep for BJP and its allies in the upcoming local body polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)