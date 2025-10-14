Left Menu

Fadnavis Highlights Transparency Amidst IRCTC Scam Case Developments

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis underscores the importance of transparency in public life following charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and others in the IRCTC scam. Fadnavis assures that aid for rain-affected farmers is underway and asserts BJP's confidence in the upcoming local body elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:22 IST
Fadnavis Highlights Transparency Amidst IRCTC Scam Case Developments
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for probity and transparency in public life, cautioning that failure in this regard comes with consequences. His comments came in the wake of charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and family in the IRCTC scam case.

Addressing the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasized the significance of the court's actions, suggesting that ample evidence exists against the accused. He stressed that maintaining transparency is crucial to avoid future repercussions.

On the matter of financial assistance to rain-affected farmers, Fadnavis confirmed that the distribution process has commenced but will take time. He confidently projected a clean sweep for BJP and its allies in the upcoming local body polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025