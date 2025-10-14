Left Menu

Hamas Reasserts Control in Post-War Gaza Amid U.S. Scrutiny

Hamas is attempting to reestablish control in Gaza following a ceasefire, using force against rival factions and signaling a willingness to police the territory temporarily with U.S. acquiescence. This comes against the backdrop of internal clashes and complex regional politics involving the U.S. and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:37 IST
Hamas Reasserts Control in Post-War Gaza Amid U.S. Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to regain control, a weakened Hamas has intensified its presence in Gaza following a ceasefire, killing over 30 individuals seen as a threat to its rule. This comes amid speculation of U.S. backing for a temporary policing role by the group within the fragile enclave.

Hamas utilised its Qassam Brigades to release hostages from Israel, underscoring the challenge facing U.S. efforts for a peaceful resolution in Gaza. President Donald Trump's plan advocates for a demilitarised Gaza, potentially under international supervision, with Hamas temporarily allowed to maintain order.

Amid internal conflicts, Hamas faces opposition from clans suspected of Israeli alliances. Despite challenges, the group's actions aim to show its security forces are essential for Gaza's governance. However, this is contested by regional powers and remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

