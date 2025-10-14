Hamas Reasserts Control in Post-War Gaza Amid U.S. Scrutiny

In a move to regain control, a weakened Hamas has intensified its presence in Gaza following a ceasefire, killing over 30 individuals seen as a threat to its rule. This comes amid speculation of U.S. backing for a temporary policing role by the group within the fragile enclave.

Hamas utilised its Qassam Brigades to release hostages from Israel, underscoring the challenge facing U.S. efforts for a peaceful resolution in Gaza. President Donald Trump's plan advocates for a demilitarised Gaza, potentially under international supervision, with Hamas temporarily allowed to maintain order.

Amid internal conflicts, Hamas faces opposition from clans suspected of Israeli alliances. Despite challenges, the group's actions aim to show its security forces are essential for Gaza's governance. However, this is contested by regional powers and remains a contentious issue.

