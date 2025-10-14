Left Menu

Trump's Peace Ambitions: A New Chapter in Ukraine?

The Kremlin has reacted positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on securing a peace deal in Ukraine, following his success in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Both Russia and Ukraine have shown openness to dialogue, despite facing mutual accusations of hindering the peace process.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin expressed optimism on Tuesday about U.S. President Donald Trump's intent to broker a peace accord in Ukraine, after successfully achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. Trump hinted at prioritizing Ukraine in his speech to the Israeli Knesset after focusing on Iran's nuclear agenda.

With Steve Witkoff as a key envoy, known for his previous dialogues with Russian leaders, Trump emphasizes resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged this concerted political effort as a positive step towards peaceful negotiations, highlighting Witkoff's proven Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Despite mutual blame games, both Moscow and Kyiv have expressed a willingness to engage in talks. However, Peskov cautioned against U.S. discussions of providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry, warning such moves could escalate tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

