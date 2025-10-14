Trump's Peace Ambitions: A New Chapter in Ukraine?
The Kremlin has reacted positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on securing a peace deal in Ukraine, following his success in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Both Russia and Ukraine have shown openness to dialogue, despite facing mutual accusations of hindering the peace process.
The Kremlin expressed optimism on Tuesday about U.S. President Donald Trump's intent to broker a peace accord in Ukraine, after successfully achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. Trump hinted at prioritizing Ukraine in his speech to the Israeli Knesset after focusing on Iran's nuclear agenda.
With Steve Witkoff as a key envoy, known for his previous dialogues with Russian leaders, Trump emphasizes resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged this concerted political effort as a positive step towards peaceful negotiations, highlighting Witkoff's proven Middle Eastern diplomacy.
Despite mutual blame games, both Moscow and Kyiv have expressed a willingness to engage in talks. However, Peskov cautioned against U.S. discussions of providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry, warning such moves could escalate tensions further.
