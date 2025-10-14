Crackdown on TSPC: Three Members Arrested in Jharkhand
Three members of the banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Samiti (TSPC) were detained in Jharkhand’s Latehar district during a routine vehicle check. Authorities seized firearms, ammunition, propaganda materials, and mobile phones. An investigation led by Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav is currently in progress.
In a significant crackdown on outlawed groups, police have arrested three members of the banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Samiti (TSPC) in Jharkhand's Latehar district during a vehicle inspection operation.
The arrests took place near the Murpa Police Picket, where officers conducted a thorough check, leading to the apprehension of the TSPC members.
Law enforcement officials, including Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, confirmed the confiscation of country-made pistols, bullets, cartridges, TSPC pamphlets, and mobile phones from the suspects. The individuals are currently subject to questioning as investigations continue.
