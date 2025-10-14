Kerala Arrest Sheds Light on Maoist Network Ties

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended an alleged aide of the CPI (Maoist) terror organisation, linked to the fatal 2021 IED blast in Jharkhand. The arrest of Sawan Tuti, also known as Saban Tuti, marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Captured on Monday in the Idukki district of Kerala, Tuti was reportedly in hiding in Munnar. The operation, executed with the assistance of Kerala Police, resulted in the recovery of a mobile phone, SIM cards, and documents exposing his identity, affirming his alleged involvement in the deadly attack.

The March 2021 blast in Jharkhand's Lanji Forest Hill Area left three security personnel dead and several others injured. The NIA maintains that Tuti remains a pivotal part of the CPI (Maoist)'s terrorist network, emphasizing the ongoing investigation to identify other culprits.