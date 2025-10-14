Left Menu

Jharkhand Boosts Employee Benefits and Wildlife Conservation

The Jharkhand government has increased the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners to 58%. Additionally, plans to purchase advanced ambulances and vehicles for healthcare and police were approved. The cabinet also discussed converting Saranda forest into a wildlife sanctuary amid concerns for local residents' rights.

  • India

The Jharkhand government announced on Tuesday a significant increase in the dearness allowance (DA) to 58% for its employees, enhancing the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners as well. The decision was made in a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aiming to benefit three lakh state employees and pensioners.

Alongside the DA and DR hike, the cabinet approved the acquisition of 207 Advanced Life Support ambulances to improve healthcare access in remote areas with a budget of Rs 103.5 crore. Furthermore, Rs 78.50 crore was sanctioned for purchasing vehicles for police forces, reaffirming the state's investment in essential public services.

The meeting also addressed issues related to the Saranda forest, including a discussion on its potential designation as a wildlife sanctuary, following directives from the Supreme Court. While a formal decision on the matter remains pending, the government stressed the importance of protecting the rights of local communities residing in the forest.

