HIGHLIGHTS FROM SUPREME COURT

Following are the top Supreme Court stories on Friday: LGD 24 SC-TRANSGENDER (19:54 PM) ****The SC expressed concern over the discrimination faced by transgenders despite the enactment of a law in 2019, and directed the Centre to come out with an ''equal opportunity policy'' within three months of a report submitted by an advisory panel.**** LGD 18 SC-MURDER-ACQUITTAL (18:21 PM) ****The SC acquitted four persons, who were earlier convicted in a 35-year-old murder case over alleged political rivalry, saying the testimony of two ''so-called eyewitnesses'' was full of contradictions and inherent improbabilities.**** LGD 17 SC-ONLINE-GAMBLING (17:49 PM) ****It is an ''important issue'', the SC said while hearing a plea seeking directions to the Centre to prohibit online gambling and betting platforms that allegedly operate under the guise of social and e-sports games.**** LGD 16 SC-MUSLIM LAW-PROPERTY (17:18 PM) ****The SC has said that an agreement to sell a property does not transfer the ownership rights and ruled that all assets left behind by a deceased person form part of ancestral property to be distributed as per Muslim law.**** LGD 14 SC-TOILETS (16:21 PM) ****The SC said it was necessary to ensure that directions issued by it for construction and availability of toilets in all court premises and tribunals across the country are ''duly and scrupulously complied'' with to make these facilities more meaningful.**** LGD 13 SC-KA-TEACHERS-RECRUITMENT (16:11 PM) ****In a significant verdict pertaining to the recruitment of graduate primary teachers in Karnataka, the SC has dismissed appeals challenging a high court order that had referred the matter to the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) for decision. **** LGD 12 SC-LD DIGITAL ARREST (15:02 PM) ****Rising incidents of online frauds in the country, especially digital arrests to dupe citizens by fabricating judicial orders, have come under the scanner of the SC which sought responses of the Centre and the CBI saying such offences strike at the ''very foundation'' of public trust in the system.**** LGD11 SC-LAND-RAJASTHAN (14:05 PM) ****The SC said encroachment of lands acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board was an ''absolute rank scam'' in which everyone, right from the top to bottom, was in connivance.**** LGD10 SC-TAMIL NADU (13:18 PM) ****The SC told the Tamil Nadu government to await the outcome of the Presidential Reference to decide its plea challenging Governor R N Ravi's decision to refer the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to the President instead of granting his assent.****

