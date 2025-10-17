HIGHLIGHTS FROM DELHI HIGH COURT

Following are the top Delhi High Court stories on Friday: LGD9 DL-HC-RIOTS-SAJJAN (11:49 AM) ****HC said it will hear in November an appeal by former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar challenging his conviction and life imprisonment in a murder case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

LGD19 DL-HC-WANKHEDE PROMOTION (06:47 PM) ****HC imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the central government for concealing certain facts in its plea seeking review of an order relating to the promotion of IRS officer and former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

LGD20 DL-HC-COAL-PROPERTY (07:14 PM) **** HC said that a coal block allocation letter constitutes ''property'' within the meaning of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), adding that ''intangible property'' has assumed immense legal and commercial significance in modern era.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)