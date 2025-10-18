Resume paddy procurement immediately: Kerala ministers tell rice mill owners

Kerala Ministers G R Anil, P Prasad, and K N Balagopal on Saturday met representatives of rice mill owners and urged them to resume paddy procurement immediately.

According to a press release from the Information and Public Relations Department, the ministers assured the representatives that all possible favourable decisions would be taken to address their demands.

The ministers informed the mill owners that, due to legal constraints, no changes can currently be made to the out-turn ratio (OTR).

However, the Cabinet would consider and take a positive decision regarding the pending Rs 63 crore related to OTR variation for 2022–23, the release said.

The key demand of the mill owners is to reduce the OTR of paddy from the central government standard of 68 kg per quintal to 64.5 kg per quintal in Kerala. The proposal to increase the processing charge from the existing Rs 20 per quintal will also be examined, the ministers said.

Regarding the GST notices issued in Palakkad district, the ministers assured that the issue would be resolved through appropriate legal channels.

They insisted that mill owners start paddy procurement without delay, based on the assurances given during the meeting.

Anil also cautioned that some mills were allegedly exploiting farmers by purchasing paddy below the procurement rate and directed them to immediately cease such practices, the release added.

The meeting was attended in person by Anil, with Prasad and Balagopal joining online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)