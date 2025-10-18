Left Menu

Jharkhand: Ganja worth Rs 7 lakh seized, 2 arrested

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 18-10-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 22:49 IST
Jharkhand: Ganja worth Rs 7 lakh seized, 2 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested and ganja worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle-checking on Badki Champi Main Road, during which a Bihar-bound car coming from Odisha's Jharsuguda was intercepted, a police officer said.

Kudu police station officer-in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said the car tried to flee towards Chandwa but the police gave a chase and the driver lost control and the vehicle veered into a roadside forest.

The vehicle was searched and 160 kg of ganja was seized, following which its two occupants were arrested, he said.

Another vehicle escorting the seized vehicle managed to escape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Egypt
2
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

 Australia
3
HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

 India
4
Five arrested in Odisha's Khurda with brown sugar

Five arrested in Odisha's Khurda with brown sugar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025