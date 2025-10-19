Five arrested in Odisha's Khurda with brown sugar

Five people were arrested with brown sugar in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made in raids in different parts of the district on Saturday, they said.

A total of 55 gram of brown sugar and Rs 36,000 in cash were seized from them, Khurda SP Vivekanand Sharma said.

Besides, four motorcycles, a scooter and seven mobile phones were seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)