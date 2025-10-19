Left Menu

Odisha govt to set up fast-track courts to deal with crimes against women: Minister

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Odisha Police Duty Meet in Cuttack on Sunday, state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government is committed to strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring speedy justice, particularly for women, children, and vulnerable sections of society.Stating that the government is giving top priority to modernise the police department, the inister said the state has already appointed additional public prosecutors in all districts to ensure quicker disposal of cases.

The Odisha government has started discussions with high court officials to set up fast-track courts across the state to speed up trials in cases related to crimes against women. Speaking at the valedictory session of the Odisha Police Duty Meet in Cuttack on Sunday, state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government is committed to strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring speedy justice, particularly for women, children, and vulnerable sections of society.

Stating that the government is giving top priority to modernise the police department, the inister said the state has already appointed additional public prosecutors in all districts to ensure quicker disposal of cases. The Police Duty Meet, which began on October 16, saw participation from police personnel and sniffer dogs in a series of competitions showcasing policing skills.

Harichandan said the role of police is critical in achieving the vision of a developed nation and a prosperous Odisha.

DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, who also addressed the gathering, said mindset change and knowledge enhancement are vital for improving professional standards in the force.

''To upgrade skills, the Crime Branch will soon develop new training modules and conduct workshops across various ranges,'' he said.

