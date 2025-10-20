South Korean Repatriates Caught in Cambodia Scam Allegations

Authorities in South Korea are moving to arrest most of the 64 nationals repatriated from Cambodia on suspicion of involvement in online scam operations. According to the Korean National Police Agency, the individuals, detained over several months in Cambodia, arrived in South Korea on a charter flight and are now under investigation for potential coercion into scam activities or voluntary participation.

The prevalence of online scams is on the rise in Southeast Asia following the COVID-19 pandemic. These scams have spawned numerous victims, both among those forced to work in scam operations and their targets. Prosecutors are requesting arrest warrants for 58 of the repatriated individuals, amid concerns of ongoing illegal activities, including fraud targeting South Koreans.

As international authorities seek to dismantle scam rings, especially those situated in Southeast Asia, alarming figures suggest vast numbers are trafficked into such centers. Recent diplomatic efforts highlight the urgency of protective measures and cross-border cooperation to prevent such exploitation, with South Korea taking steps to curb its citizens' involvement in these operations abroad.

