Tragic Hit-and-Run on NH 28 in Kushinagar

In a tragic incident in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old man lost his life allegedly after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 28. The accident took place as the man was walking along the highway near Kasya town, according to local police reports.

The police have confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. However, the identity of the deceased remains unknown, and efforts are underway to ascertain it. In the meantime, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather more information.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are urging any witnesses or those with information to come forward. The case has drawn attention to the need for improved safety measures for pedestrians in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)