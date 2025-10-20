Global Leaders Convene: Key Events Shaping Political Landscapes

The upcoming weeks will witness a flurry of political and general events as world leaders gather for talks across various regions. Key meetings involving presidents and ministers from the U.S., Germany, Turkey, and others are set to shape international relations.

In an unprecedented move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Gulf region, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, is likely to focus on pressing issues like the Gaza situation. Meanwhile, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson's visit to Poland signals a strengthening of defense ties between the two countries.

Highlighting the global agenda, the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Incheon, South Korea, and the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Brazil will address urgent global economic and environmental issues, showcasing a collective initiative towards progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)