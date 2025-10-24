AI and Chip Stocks Propel Shanghai to 10-Year High Amid Tech Focus

Shanghai's stock market soared to a 10-year high on Friday, buoyed by surges in chip-making and artificial intelligence sectors. Market sentiment in Hong Kong was similarly positive at the close of a volatile week, as China's commitment to technology and economic security raised investor morale.

The Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.4% by midday, reaching its highest point since August 2015. In parallel, the CSI300 Index, composed of blue-chip stocks, climbed 0.7%, eyeing its best weekly performance in two months. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.6%.

China's leadership has underscored its intention to become technologically self-sufficient, following a four-day meeting of the Communist Party elite. Financial analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs, view this focus as part of China's strategy for high-quality growth through 2030. Optimism is also fueled by anticipated economic stimulus after current discussions within the Chinese political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)