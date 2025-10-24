Left Menu

Unveiling the Gold Theft: The Sabarimala Temple Heist

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensively investigating the gold theft at Sabarimala temple, with primary suspect Unnikrishnan Potty being transported to multiple South Indian cities for evidence collection. Accused of unauthorized gold transport and display, Potty is also implicated in cases involving gold disappearance from temple artifacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 24-10-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 12:09 IST
Unveiling the Gold Theft: The Sabarimala Temple Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing probe into the Sabarimala temple gold theft has taken a significant turn as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies the investigation process. On Friday, the primary suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty, was taken to Bengaluru, marking a crucial phase in the evidence collection strategy.

Commencing their journey from the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, the SIT team, accompanied by Potty, embarked on their road trip to Bengaluru early in the morning. While the precise details of their travel arrangements remain somewhat opaque, officials have hinted that Potty's journey might extend to include Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to the investigation, Potty had acquired gold-clad plates meant for electroplating, only to illegally circulate them across temples and households in South Indian states. His arrest, along with the recent apprehension of former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu, underscores the gravity of the theft saga that has shaken temple administrators and devotees alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

 India
2
Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

 Global
3
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
4
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025