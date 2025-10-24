Unveiling the Gold Theft: The Sabarimala Temple Heist

The ongoing probe into the Sabarimala temple gold theft has taken a significant turn as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies the investigation process. On Friday, the primary suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty, was taken to Bengaluru, marking a crucial phase in the evidence collection strategy.

Commencing their journey from the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, the SIT team, accompanied by Potty, embarked on their road trip to Bengaluru early in the morning. While the precise details of their travel arrangements remain somewhat opaque, officials have hinted that Potty's journey might extend to include Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to the investigation, Potty had acquired gold-clad plates meant for electroplating, only to illegally circulate them across temples and households in South Indian states. His arrest, along with the recent apprehension of former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu, underscores the gravity of the theft saga that has shaken temple administrators and devotees alike.

