Dog Bite Sparks Violent Clash in Dalanchhapra Village

Police have detained seven individuals following a violent clash in Dalanchhapra village, linked to an argument over a dog bite, officials reported on Friday.

The altercation began when Lal Bahadur stepped on a dog in the dark, resulting in a bite. The dog's owner, Sanjeet Mali, allegedly assaulted Bahadur with nine other individuals armed with sticks.

The skirmish left ten injured after family members and neighbors intervened. Those injured include Sudhir Mali, Chandrawati Devi, and Renu Devi. Two seriously injured individuals were moved to Varanasi for treatment, according to police sources.