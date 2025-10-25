Left Menu

Singapore Nurse Jailed for Molestation at Premium Hospital

Elipe Siva Nagu, a 34-year-old Indian nurse at Raffles Hospital in Singapore, was sentenced to jail and caning for molesting a male visitor under the guise of disinfection. The victim, who was visiting his grandfather, experienced flashbacks from the incident. Elipe was suspended from duty and arrested following the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 25-10-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 06:51 IST
Singapore Nurse Jailed for Molestation at Premium Hospital
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian national, Elipe Siva Nagu, employed as a staff nurse at a premium Singaporean hospital, faced a severe legal outcome when sentenced to a year and two months in jail and two strokes of the cane for molestation charges.

The 34-year-old committed the offense against a male visitor in June at Raffles Hospital, as he falsely claimed to be disinfecting the victim. The incident left the visitor, who was there to see his admitted grandfather, struggling with persistent flashbacks, as reported by The Straits Times.

Details of the victim remain redacted, yet Singapore's Deputy Public Prosecutor, Eugene Phua, revealed the timeline and settings of the incident. Elipe was apprehended shortly afterward and received suspension alongside his sentencing, raising serious concerns about hospital safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
2
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
3
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India
4
Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025