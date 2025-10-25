Singapore Nurse Jailed for Molestation at Premium Hospital
Elipe Siva Nagu, a 34-year-old Indian nurse at Raffles Hospital in Singapore, was sentenced to jail and caning for molesting a male visitor under the guise of disinfection. The victim, who was visiting his grandfather, experienced flashbacks from the incident. Elipe was suspended from duty and arrested following the report.
An Indian national, Elipe Siva Nagu, employed as a staff nurse at a premium Singaporean hospital, faced a severe legal outcome when sentenced to a year and two months in jail and two strokes of the cane for molestation charges.
The 34-year-old committed the offense against a male visitor in June at Raffles Hospital, as he falsely claimed to be disinfecting the victim. The incident left the visitor, who was there to see his admitted grandfather, struggling with persistent flashbacks, as reported by The Straits Times.
Details of the victim remain redacted, yet Singapore's Deputy Public Prosecutor, Eugene Phua, revealed the timeline and settings of the incident. Elipe was apprehended shortly afterward and received suspension alongside his sentencing, raising serious concerns about hospital safety protocols.
