Duplicate Voter Entries Spark Electoral Roll Cleanup in Palghar

In a significant move to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls, officials in Maharashtra's Palghar district have rectified an anomaly involving multiple entries of a single voter's name. The scrutiny began when Sushma Sanjay Gupta's name appeared six times on the electoral roll for the Nallasopara area.

According to the Palghar District Election Officer, the error occurred due to repeated online submissions by Gupta when her initial voter registration attempt remained unprocessed. This prompted multiple inclusions of her name on the list, leading to confusion and administrative action.

Following an official review, five of the duplicate entries were deleted, with only one correct entry left intact. The district officer emphasized the importance of strict verifications and mandated the filing of Form No. 7 to address deletions as per rules.

