Duplicate Voter Entries Spark Electoral Roll Cleanup in Palghar

The Palghar district in Maharashtra saw six duplicate entries of a woman, Sushma Sanjay Gupta, in the electoral roll. Officials have removed the duplicates after verification. Gupta's repeated applications stemmed from an unconfirmed first attempt. The Election Officer has ordered strict checks to prevent future duplications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:07 IST
In a significant move to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls, officials in Maharashtra's Palghar district have rectified an anomaly involving multiple entries of a single voter's name. The scrutiny began when Sushma Sanjay Gupta's name appeared six times on the electoral roll for the Nallasopara area.

According to the Palghar District Election Officer, the error occurred due to repeated online submissions by Gupta when her initial voter registration attempt remained unprocessed. This prompted multiple inclusions of her name on the list, leading to confusion and administrative action.

Following an official review, five of the duplicate entries were deleted, with only one correct entry left intact. The district officer emphasized the importance of strict verifications and mandated the filing of Form No. 7 to address deletions as per rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

