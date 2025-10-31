Dramatic Encounter: Suspects Injured in Escape Attempt

In a dramatic turn of events, two suspects accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl sustained injuries during an encounter with police after they attempted to flee custody. The incident unfolded on Friday in Alinagar, where officials stated that the accused snatched a service revolver from the officers, taking advantage of a police vehicle breakdown.

The suspects, identified as Ranjeet, 22, and Lakhraj, 21, were residents of the same village as the young victim, whose body was discovered a day after she went missing. As they were being transported to court, a vehicular malfunction enabled their daring escape, which involved opening fire on police when intercepted near Revasa village.

Police retaliated, injuring the accused in the legs, while head constable Roshan Yadav also suffered a bullet wound. All injured parties are currently receiving treatment at a local primary health center. The incident underscores the heightened tensions and challenges faced by law enforcement in handling such grave criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)