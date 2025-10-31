J&K's United Front Against Terror: A New Chapter in Development
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir assured continued termination of employees linked to terror activities, emphasizing unity and progress. The initiative aligns with historical achievements and development milestones in the Union Territory, fostering peace and prosperity under the vision of the 'four Ps': Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated the ongoing commitment to eradicating terrorism from the administrative framework by terminating employees with suspected links to such activities.
Speaking at the Union Territory's foundation day event, Sinha emphasized that this mission will persist until terror networks are uprooted from the governance system. Highlighting the region's post-2019 achievements in development and unity, he called for public and official commitment towards sustained growth.
Sinha lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invoked Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mukherjee's visions, emphasizing unity for inclusive development under the guiding principles of Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First.
