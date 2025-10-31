Left Menu

Tragic Death: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Car

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Narender, was found dead in his car near LNJP Hospital. Discovered by a colleague, the cause is under investigation. He is survived by his wife, who had a paralysis episode, and two sons. Legal proceedings and inquiries are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:49 IST
Tragic Death: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Car
Narender
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was tragically found dead in his vehicle this Friday near LNJP Hospital, authorities reported.

The deceased officer has been identified as Narender, a resident of Dilshad Garden. His death was uncovered by his colleague, Constable Mandeep Kumar, who found him unconscious.

Efforts to determine the cause of Narender's death are ongoing, with further legal proceedings underway. The sub-inspector leaves behind a wife, who suffered paralysis five months prior, and two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025