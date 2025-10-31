Tragic Death: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Car

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was tragically found dead in his vehicle this Friday near LNJP Hospital, authorities reported.

The deceased officer has been identified as Narender, a resident of Dilshad Garden. His death was uncovered by his colleague, Constable Mandeep Kumar, who found him unconscious.

Efforts to determine the cause of Narender's death are ongoing, with further legal proceedings underway. The sub-inspector leaves behind a wife, who suffered paralysis five months prior, and two sons.

