Nuclear Tensions Escalate: Trump's Cryptic Comments Stir Concerns

President Donald Trump's recent remarks have fueled speculation about the potential resumption of underground nuclear tests in the United States. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump teased, "You'll find out very soon," when asked about the possibility of renewing such tests.

While Trump suggested that the U.S. might engage in testing similar to Russia and China, he provided no further details. His comments, though vague, have created confusion and concern within government circles and internationally, as the U.S. has not conducted nuclear detonations since the 1990s.

The Pentagon and the Energy Department, overseeing the U.S. nuclear stockpile, have remained silent on the issue. Meanwhile, Russia has warned that any U.S. resumption of nuclear tests could lead to a re-escalation of nuclear tensions reminiscent of the Cold War era.

