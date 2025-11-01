Diplomacy in Transition: South Korean and Chinese Leaders Navigate Complex Ties

In a strategic diplomatic maneuver, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has solicited support from Chinese President Xi Jinping to rekindle dialogue with nuclear-armed North Korea. The meeting, held in Gyeongju, was part of an Asia-Pacific leaders' summit, underscoring China's interest in maintaining strong ties with South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Despite Lee's efforts to strengthen alliances without alienating China, North Korea remains dismissive of denuclearization talks, describing them as an 'unrealisable pipe dream.' Lee envisions phased denuclearization, while recent U.S.-South Korea negotiations led to economic breakthroughs during President Trump's visit.

Xi's visit further solidified Sino-Korean relations through multiple agreements, including a crucial currency swap. However, these diplomatic strides are shadowed by anti-China protests in Seoul, complicating the region's intricate geopolitical landscape. President Lee has since intensified measures against such rallies to protect South Korea's international image.

