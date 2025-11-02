Drug Crackdown: Five Arrested with Heroin in Jammu and Kashmir
Five individuals were apprehended with heroin in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Samba districts. Police seized a total of 19.14 grams of heroin from the suspects. The arrests led to registering three cases under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.
Five individuals involved in drug trafficking operations were detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Samba districts, police confirmed. Authorities seized a total of 19.14 grams of heroin from these apprehended suspects.
In the Kathua district, Satish Kumar Khajuria and Babbu Singh were caught with 8.18 grams of heroin following a vehicle check at Phinter, Billawar area. The two attempted to flee when flagged down by the police, but were subsequently caught and found with the narcotics in their vehicle.
In separate operations, Mohd Anjum was found with 5.34 grams of the drug at Berrian-Pattan, while Munish Kumar and Aslam Choudhary were arrested in Samba district with 5.62 grams of heroin. Law enforcement registered three cases under the NDPS Act, continuing their investigations into these incidents.
