Contentious Allegations: BJP MLA Hansraj Facing Heat in Chamba

A woman in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, has raised serious allegations against BJP MLA Hansraj, accusing him of harassment and intimidation alongside threats to her family.

In a viral video online, she claimed that detractors attempted to discredit her, saying she was pressured into dropping her complaint. The allegations include demands for inappropriate photos and messages, accusations Hansraj has refuted.

Hansraj called the claims a ploy to spark communal unrest, urging police investigation while announcing plans to file a defamation lawsuit to clear his name and uncover the truth.