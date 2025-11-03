Contentious Allegations: BJP MLA Hansraj Facing Heat in Chamba
A woman from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, has accused BJP MLA Hansraj of harassment and threats, sparking controversy. A video of her claims appeared on social media, leading to a renewed FIR against the MLA. Hansraj dismissed the allegations, calling them attempts to incite communal tension.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, has raised serious allegations against BJP MLA Hansraj, accusing him of harassment and intimidation alongside threats to her family.
In a viral video online, she claimed that detractors attempted to discredit her, saying she was pressured into dropping her complaint. The allegations include demands for inappropriate photos and messages, accusations Hansraj has refuted.
Hansraj called the claims a ploy to spark communal unrest, urging police investigation while announcing plans to file a defamation lawsuit to clear his name and uncover the truth.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chamba
- Himachal Pradesh
- BJP
- MLA
- Hansraj
- allegations
- harassment
- communal tension
- social media
- FIR
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Maneuvering: Rally, Controversies, and Allegations in Indian Politics
Political Allegations and Rising Tensions in Nuapada
Escalating Tensions: Allegations and Counterclaims in Assam Politics
Bihar Political Turmoil: Arrests and Allegations in Mokama Murder Case
Syrian Probe Unmasks False Kidnapping Allegations