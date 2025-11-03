Left Menu

Contentious Allegations: BJP MLA Hansraj Facing Heat in Chamba

A woman from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, has accused BJP MLA Hansraj of harassment and threats, sparking controversy. A video of her claims appeared on social media, leading to a renewed FIR against the MLA. Hansraj dismissed the allegations, calling them attempts to incite communal tension.

  • India

A woman in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, has raised serious allegations against BJP MLA Hansraj, accusing him of harassment and intimidation alongside threats to her family.

In a viral video online, she claimed that detractors attempted to discredit her, saying she was pressured into dropping her complaint. The allegations include demands for inappropriate photos and messages, accusations Hansraj has refuted.

Hansraj called the claims a ploy to spark communal unrest, urging police investigation while announcing plans to file a defamation lawsuit to clear his name and uncover the truth.

